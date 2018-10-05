Duncan man sought for raping girl, 13

Stephens County law enforcement are on the lookout following a trio of felony arrest warrants that were issued Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year-old Duncan man accused of rape for having a sexual relationship with a teen.

The warrant was issued Wednesday in Stephens County District Court for Martin Wayne Fincher who was accused of first-degree rape under 14, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years and up to life without parole. He would have to serve no less than 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, if convicted.

Fincher became a target of investigators following their pursuit of an April 7 report of a 13-year-old runaway. Once she was found by deputies, she said that he'd picked her up on April 5 and assaulted her at his house, according to the probable cause affidavit. A sexual assault exam was conducted.

The girl and her mother later spoke with investigators. The girl said she'd met Fincher a month before via Facebook and they began talking, agreeing to meet on April 5, even though he knew she was 13 years old. He picked her up that night and took her to his home. Once there, she said he became aggressive while kissing her, removing her pants and underwear, the affidavit states. She said she told him "no" but he continued until they had sex she kept stating "he raped me," according to Duncan Police Detective James J. Egger. She stayed the night with him as well as the next day before he dropped her off at the Lawton-Duncan Y on April 7.

Fincher was questioned and admitted he'd picked the girl up but that she was picked up at his house by an unknown person, according to the affidavit. He denied having sexual contact with the girl "because he knew (the girl) was 13 and he could get into trouble," Egger stated. He said she flirted with him but he didn't do anything due to her age. After being confronted about the assault allegation, he admitted to having consensual sex with the girl but that she initiated the contact. "Fincher stated he knew what he did was wrong and illegal and made a bad mistake," Egger stated.

When shown text messages some with discussion about the legality of the situation and others extremely sexual he'd sent the girl, Fincher admitted to sending them. He also admitted to sending others to her that included nude photos and videos of himself masturbating, the affidavit states.

Man accused of kidnapping

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a 37-year-old Rush Springs man accused of kidnapping.

The Stephens County District Court issued the felony warrant for Paul Scott Carter Jr. with a count of kidnapping after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. Due to his prior Stephens County felony conviction October 2010, possession of controlled dangerous substance he faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Stephens County Deputy Connor Newman stated in the arrest warrant affidavit that he was called to a home in Marlow on April 12 for an assault that happened in the county. He met with the 38-year-old victim who said she'd been assaulted by her boyfriend, Carter. She said he'd held her hostage for the prior 2 to 3 hours at her home. She said she was trying to leave and every time she attempted flight, he would attempt to put a white extension cord around her neck and pull her back inside, although he never got it completely around her neck due to her hands being in the way.

The woman said she'd begged him to leave but Carter told her "he had gone too far and would just have to kill her," the affidavit states. She said she'd stopped breathing at one point when he got her on her back with his knees on her chest to keep her from leaving. She said he eventually called his brother to pick him up and she called a friend for help. Newman stated she'd suffered bruising on the chin, left arm, upper chest and knees.