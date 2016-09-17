Duncan man jailed after stabbing incident

A 20-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of stabbing a man in the chest earlier this week.

K'Juan Deshawn Martin made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Martin was identified as the suspect in the Wednesday afternoon stabbing in the 300 block of West Willow Street. Duncan Police Detective John Byers stated in the probable cause affidavit that officers were called to the location after the victim said Martin had left in a maroon SUV. The victim left the area but was located at a nearby home. He was in need of medical attention for a stab wound to the upper chest. He was taken to the local emergency room for treatment.