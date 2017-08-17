Duncan man gets five years in prison

DUNCAN A 21-year-old Duncan man will have to serve five years in prison after his suspended sentence for a a sexual relationship with a teeenage girl was revoked.

The judgment and sentence for Cory James Kern was entered Wednesday in Stephens County District Court. His 12-year suspended sentence was revoked and he will now have to spend five years in Department of Corrections custody, court records show. He still has 7 years suspended for his sentence and once out of prison, will have no less than two years supervised release along with a lifetime of registering as a sex offender.

Kern pleaded guilty in April to a felony count of second-degree rape, court records indicate. Following a pre-sentence investigation, he was given a 12-year suspended sentence with stipulations that he register as a sex offender and that he have no contact with the victim.

He was released from custody May 22 and a violation report was issued June 21. He was arrrested two days later and was held on $100,000 bond.