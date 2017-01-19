Duncan man faces ID theft charges

DUNCAN A Duncan man is in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is looking at up to 20 years in prison on charges of identity theft.

James Mitchell Patton, 25, appeared Wednesday in Stephens County District Court charged with the two felony counts both after previous felony conviction, court records of false declaration of ownership and felony knowingly concealing stolen property.

According to an affidavit, Duncan police arrested Patton after being called to a domestic incident and finding him with drugs and several pieces of identification for other people, including a credit card for one man; an Oklahoma driver license, two Social Security cards, a voter identification card and a medical identification card for a woman, among other cards and a stolen check.

According to the affidavit, Patton told Detective James J. Eggars that he'd used information to fill out an online credit application and that "he knew what he was doing was wrong." He also admitted to stealing the check but said he'd never tried to cash it. A PlayStation 4 recovered during the arrest was also stolen. He told Eggars he knew it was stolen when he bought it from another man.

Marlow man accused of crashing into woman's car

A 20-year old Marlow man accused of crashing his truck into a woman's car and then fleeing the scene when police arrived is in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Julain Brock Delk made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court, where he is charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, court records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Marlow police were called to the non-injury wreck in the 500 block South Broadway shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The woman told police Delk had been chasing her and she was scared when he intentionally swerved into her lane and caused the crash, according to an affidavit filed in court.