Duncan man back in court in teen sex case

Failure to follow through with a court order related to a 2014 rape conviction put a 24-year-old Duncan man back in jail Tuesday.

Court records indicate at David Lee Peterson Jr. made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. A motion to revoke a suspended sentence for the rape conviction was also filed.

Peterson pleaded guilty in August 2014 and was put into a delayed sentencing program. On May 19, 2015, he was sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections custody with all but 5 years suspended, as well as 1 year of post-release supervision, records indicate. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

After investigators allege he failed to comply with that final provision, an arrest warrant was issued Friday.

Peterson is accused of having sexual relations with the 13-year-old girl at her mother's Marlow home on March 20, 2013. The girl and her mother spoke to police following a report that the girl was "being disrespectful of a parent," according to an affidavit from the time. The mother told police that her daughter let Peterson come over to their house while she was gone and that they'd had sex. The girl confirmed they'd had sex in her room but that Peterson didn't force her or hold her down. She said Peterson told her he was 15 but later told her he was actually 20.