Duncan man accused of killing wife, stepfather

DUNCAN A 34-year-old Duncan man who was said to be acting increasingly agitated and paranoid is accused killing his wife and stepfather.

Shane J. Kirk was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with deliberate intent on Friday in Stephens County District Court. He was ordered to be held without bond in the county jail.

According to an affidavit filed Friday in court, Kirk shot his wife, Jessica Kirk, and his stepfather, Dennis Duncan, at 6:45 p.m. at their house at 1407 Mimosa on Wednesday.

Kirk's mother, Ramona Duncan, a 5-year-old son and infant child were present at the shooting, the affidavit states, and the 5-year-old boy told police that "his dad killed his mom, then called the police on himself."

Dispatch received two calls Wednesday night: the first call from a man, whom police believe to be Kirk, and the second call from a woman, Ramona Duncan, who said "her son had just shot her husband," the affidavit states.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Kirk in the street holding his infant child with his older child standing next to him. At the house, police found Dennis Duncan dead, lying in the doorway in a pool of blood, and shell casings from a .45-caliber gun were on the floor.

As officers searched the house, they discovered Jessica Kirk lifeless in a bedroom with bullet wounds to her back, according to the affidavit.

Kirk initially denied shooting his wife and stepfather, but after officers told Kirk his mother had said he shot them, Kirk said that "if his mother (Ramona Duncan) said he had shot them, then it was true, but he did not remember it," the affidavit indicates.

His mother told officers that her husband, a truck driver, had just returned from a long trip, but she did not know he was home until she heard gunshots and ran to the front of the house, where she saw him lying on the floor.

Duncan said as she ran to another room to grab a phone to call 911, she overheard Jessica and Shane Kirk arguing in the bedroom. After grabbing the phone, Duncan ran out of the house, called 911 and continued to run down the street until finding a safe haven behind a house because she was afraid Shane Kirk would try to hurt her, too, according to the affidavit.

She came out of hiding only when officers arrived, and she told them her son had "recently become increasingly agitated, paranoid and suspicious."

Duncan said Kirk had recently taken his wife and children to Colorado "to escape from people trying to hurt him."

Duncan said that on the day of the shooting she and Jessica Kirk decided to contact the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive some help for Shane Kirk, but they were told the administration was unable to offer any assistance, according to the affidavit.

Duncan told officers her son had been smoking marijuana in order to break his addiction to his prescribed depression medication.