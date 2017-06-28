Duncan man, 20, back in Stephens County court in case involving sex with 13-year-old

A 20-year-old Duncan man returned to jail on a $100,000 bond Tuesday after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke a sentence he received in May after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year old student that began through social media.

Cory James Kern returned to Stephens County District Court, where Judge Ken Graham heard the state's motion to revoke his suspended sentence for an unspecified violation, court records indicate.

Kern pleaded guilty to the felony count of second-degree rape for having sex with the 13-year old middle school student several times between November and January 2015.

According to court records, the unspecified violation report was turned into the court June 21, and an order for his arrest followed two days later.

Kern was first charged in February 2016 after Duncan police began investigating the case. School police told investigators that several students were concerned about the girl and her relationship with Kern. Many students had firsthand knowledge of the relationship and some had text messages and other communications to back up the accusation, according to court affidavit. Students told police that Kern had contacted a number of her friends via various social media outlets and that he "often sends 'nasty' pictures," the affidavit states.

The then-13-year-old and her mother spoke with police and said Kern, whom the girl met online through Instagram, had initially told her he was 17. She said they met in person sometime around Thanksgiving 2015 and that she discovered his true age around Christmas. The girl said she'd stayed with Kern the majority of the weeks prior to the interview and that her mother was aware and that they'd had sex. She said Kern "pressured" her into having sex and that they'd exchanged nude photos. She said he'd also been involved with another 13-year-old, who has since moved.

Kern confirmed he'd met the girl through Instagram but said he'd thought she was 16 until sometime after Christmas. When he was asked, Kern admitted he knew she was 13 when they had sex. He also admitted to sending sexually oriented text messages to at least three girls around the same age and that he had received and maintained nude photos of the girls on his phone.

A large number of photos depicting what appear to be underage girls nude was recovered, according to the affidavit.

Kern is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. July 6, records indicate.

Separate robbery case

A 30-year old Comanche man is free on $25,000 bond after appearing on a charge of assisting in a May 18 robbery.

Michael Ross Farley appeared Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. He is accused, along with Michael Wayne Ward, 51, Duncan, with assisting Steven Dewayne Gilley, 29, of Duncan, with robbing a man.