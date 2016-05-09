Duncan Little Theatre offers 'interseason' plays

DUNCAN Duncan Little Theatre's 2015-16 season is officially over, but never fear, fans of live performance, the stage will not go dark. For the next two weekends, DLT actors will be honing their craft at the Marlow Opera House.

Confused?

Well, here's the situation:

Duncan Little Theatre has traditionally based its seasonal scheduling on a fiscal year format, with "seasons" beginning in July and running through June of the following year. Hence, the recent season was DLT's 2015-16 fiscal year.

However, the board of directors and others in the troupe agreed it was time for a change. The board voted to shift seasonal scheduling from a fiscal year format to a calendar year format.

That means the last official event for the 2015-16 season was the DLT Teen Theatre production of "The Silver Whistle" in July.

In January, DLT will begin its 2017 season, which will run through December 2017.