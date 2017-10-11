Duncan library gets 'interactive floor'

DUNCAN The Duncan Public Library will host a free BEAM interactive floor demonstration at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2211 U.S. 81. The demonstration will take place in the Library Annex, the small building on the west end of the library parking lot.

It is a free activity, but those who attend may be asked to fill out a five-question survey afterward.

Games are projected from an overhead light that shines on the floor. The object is to step on different items such as bubbles and other objects to score points. Although many adults may think it is just for children, when they see it in action the fun is infectious.

One game projects something similar to a piano on the floor. When users step on the keys, different notes play.