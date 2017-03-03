Duncan investing in new city hall

DUNCAN - The City of Duncan has purchased a vacant building from Halliburton and will convert it into a new city hall.

City Manager Kimberly Meek said the building at 1700 S. U.S. 81, very close to the Stephens County Fairgrounds, is a former Halliburton finance center. It has been vacant for at least a couple of years and Halliburton agreed to sell it for $700,000. She said the building, which includes more than 75,000 square feet, was well-maintained and will require very little work to be move-in ready. It even came with some furnishings left behind by Halliburton, which will be put to use by the city.

Final paperwork for the purchase should be completed in April and Meek said the move will be undertaken shortly after that.

Duncan's main fire station, which stands adjacent to the current city hall at 720 W. Willow downtown, will remain where it is. So will the city's police department. Firm decisions haven't yet been made regarding what will become of the current city hall, which includes approximately 25,000 square feet, but Meek said it may eventually be torn down to accommodate larger bays for fire trucks and other fire equipment.

Duncan Public Works administrative offices will be moved from their current location at 1220 S. U.S. 81, but that location will be kept active for maintenance and equipment storage.