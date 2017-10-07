Duncan hosts 'Largest Garage Sale'

DUNCAN The World's Largest Garage Sale is set Friday and Saturday in Duncan.

Attendance varies each year, but on average the event draws 7,000-10,000 visitors to the community, according to Loisdawn Jones, executive director for the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This will be the 32nd year for the sale. Jones said it was originally started by the chamber, but now there is no official organizer for the event.

"As the third weekend in July is an established date for the event due to its longevity, the event now happens organically each year," Jones said. "My office promotes the event through multiple media sources as it makes Duncan a destination weekend for garage sale enthusiasts ... Many of the retailers hold sales as well."

Friday and Saturday are also the dates for Marlow's 18th annual Second Chance Trade Days communitywide garage sales, according to Debbe Ridley, director of Marlow Chamber of Commerce.

"We'll have estate sales, moving sales, clean-out-the-house, garage and attic sales," Ridley said. "If you need it or want it, you can find it. This weekend treasures will be scattered around the community of Marlow as much of Stephens County welcomes treasure hunters."