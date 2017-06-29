In Duncan, hopes are that grant will help take care of older homes, hydrants

DUNCAN - The Duncan City Council has approved moving forward with an application for a community development block grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to aid in infrastructure development.

According to Nate Schacht, director of community development, "This is a 50/50 grant, meaning we match dollar for dollar. We are asking for over $90,000, so we would have over $180,000 total to put toward this area."

The proposed project area for the Small Cities Grant consists of approximately 800 residential use properties. As of May 24, about 600 of them were occupied. The other 200 or so were either vacant or were in such disrepair that they were uninhabitable.

"About 250 is what we targeted," Schacht said. "We're looking at tearing down about 15 homes. In this district there are closer to about 25 that are eligible to be removed. We're kind of limited on funding. We're hopeful that we are successful this year in getting the funding and we'll reapply next year."

The other component of the project is replacement of fire hydrants. Schacht said they hope to replace about 20 hydrants this year and hopefully another 20 next fiscal year. Some hydrants in Duncan were installed in the 1940s, and that puts them at 75-plus years old, according to Schacht.

"The goal is to begin projects this year with hopes of total completion by mid-2018, in time to reapply if grants are available through the federal government," he said.

A key component of the process is completion of income surveys required to determine if the project contains 51 percent or more of the population classified as low-to-moderate income. The Department of Community Development in Duncan must complete 250 income surveys. The department opted to conduct surveying on a door-to-door basis, in hopes of getting a quicker response.

Sam Rhodes, code enforcement officer and Christina Nowlin, plumbing inspector have been going around door-to-door in the area to randomly selected properties and have been getting good responses, Schacht said.