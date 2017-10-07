Duncan eastside seniors planning craft and bake sale

DUNCAN The Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center is planning a crafts and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 702 S. King Place in Duncan.

"If they want to bake something and donate that for the sale or if they just want to come out and buy something to help us out however way the Lord puts it on their heart to help us out will be appreciated," King said.

The activities center is a place for seniors to get out of the house, visit with other seniors, play games, exercise and create crafts. Free piano lessons will begin again in August. Sometimes the seniors make short trips to local stores, as well as to Lawton.

Due to budget cuts, the director and volunteers plan occasional fundraisers to help keep activities going.

"With all the funding cuts, we're trying to make up the difference," said Gwendolyn Lynn, secretary for the board of directors. "We're having a fundraiser with bake sale and crafts sale. We're going to be selling nachos. We'll have cakes, pies, pudding, cookies. There will jewelry, artwork and the ceramic work. Some of the people who come here make the items. We have a lot of art students; I'm one of the students myself."