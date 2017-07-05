Duncan city hall to move

DUNCAN - City officials are making progress on plans to move into a new city hall.

City Manager Kimberly Meek said the town is scheduled to close June 1 on its purchase of a former Halliburton finance center at 1700 S. U.S. 81. When it's opened, Duncan's current city hall at 720 W. Willow will be closed.

Various department heads and others are working out where to locate offices in the new building to best accommodate Duncan residents, Meek said. An architect is working on plans for improving a customer service area with a drive-through payment window that will be completed before the move. Some work also will be undertaken to upgrade information technology infrastructure in the new city hall.

"I think early July (for a move) will still be pushing it," Meek said. "Organizing a move of this magnitude takes an extreme amount of planning and preparation."

The new city hall, which stands close to the Stephens County Fairgrounds, has been vacant for at least a couple of years, and Halliburton agreed to sell it to the city for $700,000. Its 75,000 square feet have been well maintained, Meek said. It comes with some furnishings left behind by Halliburton, making its purchase a good deal for Duncan, Mayor Ritchie Dennington said. The current city hall has expensive maintenance needs and a move was likely inevitable, he added.

Duncan's main fire station, which stands adjacent to the current city hall downtown, will remain where it is, the city manager said. So will the city's police department.

Firm decisions haven't yet been made regarding what will become of the current city hall, which includes approximately 25,000 square feet, but Meek said it may eventually be torn down to accommodate larger bays for fire trucks and other fire equipment.