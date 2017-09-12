Duncan church gives gift baskets of food

DUNCAN The Christmas season of giving extends far beyond just December for people who attend All Saints' Episcopal Church.

For the past several years, the church at 809 W. Cedar has taken up collections year-round so that it might provide gift baskets of food at Christmas for neighbors in need in Duncan. Last year, congregants were able to give baskets packed with everything from hams to canned yams to cake mixes to 80 families, couples or individuals. This year, according to Sandy Chatfield, who helps to organize the annual outreach, the Rev. Susie Lindley and others decided the church would try to have an even greater impact.

Chatfield said enough contributions were made to provide not just for nice Christmas Day meals for 85 recipients but for at least a couple of additional meals and some in-between snacks as well. People in need will receive not only hams and dressing and pumpkin pie, but also things like spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly, apples, oranges and even candy canes. To make the best use of resources, Chatfield said, shopping for certain grocery items started as early as August, and local grocers have been asked to help the church identify good buys.

Duncan's Christians Concerned organization has been recruited to help local people who might need a little extra help during the holiday season to make contact with the church.

"Christians Concerned has been wonderful to work with," Chatfield said.

The outreach is meant to help everyone from those who might be on their own to couples to those with large families struggling to make ends meet. Anyone in Duncan in need who would like to receive food or to find out more is welcome to call Christians Concerned at 252-9120.