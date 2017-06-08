Duncan children get school supplies

DUNCAN It was all about the children during Fiesta at Fuqua on Saturday. This back-to-school bash coordinated by New Life Church offered free games, activities and food as long as supplies lasted.

School-aged children were given a wrist band with the requirement they complete 10 activities in the park to qualify for free school supplies, shoes, free hair cuts and dental exams.

Melissa Powell, event organizer, was standing near a long line of parents and children waiting for free shoes. Powell said they had more people than they had shoes.

"We had 249 pairs of shoes," Powell said. "There is such a huge need in our community. Parents are trying to get their school supplies. They are trying to get clothes. Shoes, especially teenage shoes, are so expensive nowadays. New Life Church definitely wants to see a new pair of shoes on every child.

"For that to happen, we have typically 1,225 bags made with school supplies. We'd like to get that same amount of shoes. Then we would know every child that comes through here would have a new pair of shoes to go to school."

Powell said they couldn't provide all the supplies children needed for school, but the hope was to at least get them started.

Ray Elwood and his wife, Joyce, of Duncan, were helping distribute free bags of school supplies. "We're doing pre-K through fifth grade," Ray Elwood said. He said the bags contained pencils, scissors, notebooks, crayons and other items.

This was the first year to volunteer help during Fiesta at Fuqua. "We just joined New Life Church and we're here with the church. I have four children ranging in age from 8-18, and one is leaving for the military in October."

Irma Diaz and husband, Antonio, of Duncan, were waiting in line with their three children ages 4, 9, and 15 to get free shoes. "This is very important for people that don't have the money for this," Irma Diaz said. "They help a lot."

"This is a real good thing for us because my niece, Trish Julian's mom, has cancer and I'm raising my grandson," said Sheryl McKelroy of Waurika. McKelroy's grandson, Jacob Richardson, 15, said he got some new school supplies and he will be in the ninth grade at Waurika.

Trish Julian, 11, said she will be in junior high at Waurika. "I'm turning 12 in September," Julian said.

Dr. T.J. Nugent with My Dentist in Duncan was in a booth performing free dental exams for children. "This is our third year doing this," Nugent said. "We've enjoyed it so we're going to be doing it every year, just doing screenings to see if there's any decay and get them to the dentist before school starts. We're having lots of fun out here."

Nugent has two 3-year-old twin boys.

"Some people just aren't aware the kids have got dental decay and they need to get in and be seen," Nugent said. "We have our dental hygienist talking to the kids about how to brush their teeth and how often. We're giving them free brushes and toothpaste."

Judy Hawkins with Disaster Relief of Oklahoma was part of a team making free hot dogs as fast as they could. "We're serving hot dogs as a community service project," Hawkins said. "They've got water and cokes up in the gazebo." She's been volunteering with this project since 2000 and said they would be serving 750 hot dogs on Saturday.