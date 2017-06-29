Duncan chase ends in accident

An 18-year-old Duncan man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after he was charged with endangering others and leaving the scene of a wreck after a police chase.

Robert Kenneth Ramos made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with endangering others while eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident, court records indicate.

Ramos is accused of leading Stephens County sheriff's deputies and Duncan police on a chase through town shortly after midnight June 24, according to the court affidavit.

Deputy Garrett Hunt stated he saw a blue, extended-cab GMC pickup turn onto Elder from U.S. 81 spinning tires and changing lanes recklessly. Ramos is accused of speeding up to 80 mph while attempting to elude the deputy and of blowing through several stop signs and lights. When he went through a red light at U.S. 81 and Elk Avenue, Hunt said the fleeing driver nearly hit multiple vehicles while crossing the busy highway and driving through a ditch before getting back on the roadway.

The truck continued eastbound on Elk, failed to stop at the sign at 10th Street and was struck by an oncoming car, according to the affidavit. The truck continued without its passenger side front tire, left the roadway at McCasland Parkway and came to a stop.