Duncan celebrates a century and a quarter

DUNCAN Duncan is celebrating 125 years this Founder's Day with a line-up of events that begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

As Duncan joins in the celebration for the Chisholm Trail's 150th anniversary, events will kick off Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. with the Duncan Noon Lions Club Rodeo in Claud Gill Arena.

"We'll give a traditional open rodeo with bareback and ranch bronc riding," said Joe Henderson, rodeo chairman. "We'll have team roping, breakaway roping and tie-down roping. We'll have barrel racing and there will be bull riding every night through Saturday."

A calf scramble and Nickel for the children is scheduled nightly, as well as an adult calf scramble. For the adults, a ribbon is placed on the horn of a cow and the person who gets the ribbon wins $100. Proceeds will help provide eye glasses and vision care for Stephens County children.

"We've got a crowd pleaser, a Boots on Billy," Henderson said. "We'll have four billy goats and we'll have individuals catch three of them and put boots on them. Then after they have put all four feet of the goat on the ground (wearing the boots) if they can do that, they will get a gift certificate."

Rodeo tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for ages 12 and younger at the gate. Rodeo action is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night, Thursday through Saturday.