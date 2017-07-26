Duncan band fundraiser ready to dehydrate cyclists

DUNCAN Well, Brian Wilkinson, with the big ride coming up Saturday, what's new with the Duncan Dehydrator?

"Probably the biggest thing is that there will be some changes in the routes," Wilkinson said. "Because of road construction, routes for the 25-, 50-, 62- and 80-mile rides will be a little different from the past.

"We'll still have everyone headed south toward Waurika Lake, but there will be some changes in how we get there. Most of the changes aren't major; they will just mean turning left instead of right, things like that.

"The riders will need to pay attention, but they'll be getting to see some new scenery."

Wilkinson went on to outline some other changes participants will notice when the 28th Dehydrator bicycle ride begins at 7 a.m., from the parking lot at the Simmons Center in Duncan. But until it was brought up during an interview, he hadn't mentioned one of the bigger changes that's occurred since the 2016 ride Brian Wilkinson is now the coordinator for the event that benefits the Duncan Public Schools band program.

For eight years, Kent Collins had been the main organizer of The Dehydrator, but following the 2016 event, Collins stepped out and Wilkinson stepped in.

"Kent thought it was time to step aside," Wilkinson said. "So when they asked me to, I agreed to be (the coordinator).

"I'm the president of the Duncan Band Boosters, and I have two sons who have been in band. One graduated last year and the other is a sophomore who has ridden in The Dehydrator before."

In addition to that background, Wilkinson, who owns Axis Technologics LLC, said he had plenty of support in the organizing process.

"I'm fortunate to have a big group of volunteers, most of whom have been involved in the ride for many years. Some of the members of the Duncan Bicycle Club have been involved in the ride since it started (in 1990)," he said.

"Along with band boosters, there are many others who have helped steer me in the right direction."

Now, back to some of The Dehydrator changes and alterations.

"We're going to have more vendors than we've had in the past," Wilkinson said. "There are local businesses who will be giving out drinks and Popsicles, and some will have prizes to give away. We're also going to have some drawings and door prizes.

"There is also a special guest coming this year, although I won't say who that is."

Other amenities for the riders include free admission and use of the Simmons Center, which includes showers, a pool, saunas, massages and gym equipment.

On the course, rest stops will be set up about 10 miles apart, stocked with fluids, fruit and homemade cookies.