Duncan aims for new look downtown

DUNCAN Downtown business owners, community leaders and others are "digging deeper" into a plan to completely change the look and feel of downtown Duncan.

Big changes envisioned include a total redesign of Main Street to "calm" traffic and make the street much more pedestrian friendly by reducing the number of vehicle travel lanes, adding landscape features in the middle of the roadway and also adding mid-block crosswalks and curb "bump outs" with flower beds or other landscaping.

The plan has been months in the making, according to Destiny Ahlfenger, director of Main Street Duncan Inc. The Main Street program was given a "wonderful gift" this year by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, she said, that allowed for consultants in areas of historic and commercial district planning, architectural design and marketing to visit Duncan and lend expert advice. They came recently from as far as Maryland and South Carolina to help unveil the plan.

Much more was recommended than just a redesign of Main Street.

The plan, to be implemented in phases over time, also includes putting new focus on Walnut Street as a destination for arts and entertainment. Additionally, it recognizes and calls for capitalizing on potentials of Willow Street and even on alleyways between the three main downtown thoroughfares as attractive places for people to gather, shop and play. The consultants used phrases like "micro-retailing" and "co-working spaces" to describe potentials they saw for spaces that currently aren't being utilized at all.

It will take time to implement, but Ahlfenger said business owners and others who were there when the plan was unveiled or who have seen a video presentation of it accessible at facebook.com/mainstreetduncan/, are excited about it.

"We don't want to see this happen in 10 years. We want it to happen as soon as possible," she said.

She said a meeting was held last week with officials from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to go over the new "streetscape" design envisioned for Main Street. The consultants and others believe that the plan would enhance safety while at the same time creating visual interest and ultimately drawing more people to spend more time downtown.

The consultants also offered opinions as to how not just the downtown district but the entire city of Duncan might benefit from an updated "branding" campaign. They even came up with an updated seal that could be considered for adoption by the City of Duncan. They suggested a motto or "theme" for local stakeholders to consider: "Dig deeper into Duncan," which has since been adopted.