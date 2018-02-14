Duke honors citizens at annual banquet

DUKE Blue, gold and ivory were the colors of the 2018 annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet Feb. 3 at the Duke Community Center during which awards were presented and a prominent Oklahoman served as keynote speaker.

"Oklahoma" was the theme of this year's banquet, which was attended by 98 guests.

Oklahoma City Mayor and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Mick Cornett was keynote speaker. He outlined Oklahoma City's history and development starting out with the line "Rome wasn't built in a day.

Melba Combs was presented the Tom Green Award for her volunteering efforts including keeping the city's park clean throughout the year. Roberta Darby received the Commitment to the Community Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Jon David Darby and Bill Crawford. Tylor Williams was introduced as the chamber's new president.