Dueling Pianos star of Elgin Chamber banquet

The Elgin Chamber of Commerce took a different approach to its annual banquet this year one of fun and recognition.

There were no inspirational or motivational speakers on the schedule this year. Instead, a pair of musicians, Dueling Pianos, provided the entertainment in between recognizing the residents and businesses that make Elgin a great community and the fundraisers aimed at helping the chamber provide more opportunities in 2017.

"We decided we wanted to do something a little more fun this year," said Secretary Leslie Durham. "So we ditched the speaker for the dueling pianos and said 'Let's have some fun.'"

The Medicine Park Music Hall played host to the evening's honors Saturday as residents, community leaders and business representatives filed into the historic building for an evening of food and celebration. After dinner was served, master of ceremonies and incoming chamber President Benne Brewer recognized outgoing officers President Elizabeth Dillingham, Vice President Robin Slater, Treasurer Eric Hayes and Secretary Durham for all the hard work they've done this year.

Incoming officers Brewer, Vice President Tim Hushbeck, Treasurer Melissa Dawson and Secretary Jeff Johncox were introduced to the crowd, followed by a resounding applause.