Drought returns to much of state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Following the wettest year on record, parts of Oklahoma are dry again, with moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions affecting more than 640,000 Oklahomans.

About 48 percent of the state is abnormally dry and 14 percent is in moderate drought, a higher percentage than any other state in Oklahoma's seven-state region except New Mexico, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A portion of Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma is experiencing severe drought conditions. An estimated 640,523 people live in the affected areas, the Drought Monitor said.

South-central Oklahoma from southern Cleveland County to the Red River and parts of northeastern Oklahoma, including Mayes, Rogers and Wagoner counties, are the driest areas in the state, said Oklahoma state climatologist Gary McManus.

"We are concerned about those areas intensifying," McManus said. "It does look a little ominous right now and we do have pretty significant deficits."