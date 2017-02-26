Drinking systems out of compliance

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has identified 151 drinking water systems across the state that are out of compliance with standards including 16 in Southwest Oklahoma and is continuing a process of issuing "consent orders" to hold systems accountable to federal standards having to do with acceptable levels of disinfection byproducts in drinking water.

Patty Thompson, engineering manager for the DEQ's public water supply group, said this week that out of 151 consent orders drafted, 91 have been "issued" by DEQ, meaning that those municipal water suppliers, rural water districts and other providers have agreed to timetables for coming up with and implementing plans for addressing problems and with bringing systems into compliance.

A half dozen water providers in the area, including systems in Duncan, Snyder, Indiahoma, Mountain Park, Comanche County Rural Water District No. 4 and Duncan Mobile Village, agreed to terms of consent orders issued in 2016.

Two additional area water suppliers, the Walters Public Water Authority and the Ryan Utilities Authority, have agreed to terms in the last couple of months, Ryan in December and Walters in January. Thompson said another 60 consent orders have been finalized and are to be mailed to systems statewide, including to eight others in Southwest Oklahoma.

The compliance problems relate to the use of chlorine to treat water. Some byproducts are naturally left over after chlorine mixes on a molecular level with certain organic materials like algae. The federal Environmental Protection Agency used to set a limit on byproducts, also called trihalomethanes, or THMs, of 100 parts per billion, but has set a new limit of 80 parts per billion.That's because researchers have reported that people who drink two liters of water daily with THMs exceeding 100 parts per billion over the course of a lifetime have a slightly higher risk of developing bladder or colorectal cancers.

Thompson said Oklahoma is certainly not alone in having to work to meet the EPA standard.

"I imagine they're doing the same kinds of things across the U.S.," she said.

In Walters, City Manager Shawn Strange said the Walters Public Water Authority had been working for a couple of years with the DEQ and so was "out front" on meeting the EPA standard before the consent order was issued. He said the town has hired a new chemical company that specializes in water treatment and that expectations are that the 80 parts per billion THM limit can be reached by adjusting chemical formulas used in water treatment.

Thompson said such "operational changes" made at treatment facilities may in many cases be enough to bring systems into compliance. Operators should take care, for example, to use optimum amounts of chlorine and no more, and they might also benefit from allowing time for organic materials to "settle out" as an initial step in the treatment process. They may also need to address how treated water is stored and ultimately delivered to customers' taps.