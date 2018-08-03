You are here

Home » News » Area » Domino tournament set Saturday in Cache

Domino tournament set Saturday in Cache

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 3:59am Mark Potter

CACHE The Cache Alumni Association is sponsoring the Southwest Oklahoma Domino Tournament of Champions Saturday, March 17 at the Cache Primary School cafetorium.

Registration will be from 8-9 a.m. with play to begin at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $5 per person. The first place winner will receive a plaque and monetary prizes, while the second place winner will receive a monetary prize.The tournament will also include a consolation tournament and silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase during the tournament. Call Dawn Freeman at 583-2642.

Comanche Nation members to meet

CACHE  All members of the Comanche Nation are invited to a community meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cahoma Building in Cache. Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 2 Eddie Ahdosy will be present for question and answer sessions over several topics. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620