Dog injured in Cache has died

CACHE - The Cache Police Department confirmed that a dog severely injured in an animal cruelty incident earlier this week has died from those injuries.

"The dog is deceased," Officer David Castro said. "We got the call at noon today from the veterinarian."

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 4th. Police confirmed that the owner let her two dogs into the back yard to use the bathroom. Approximately 10 minutes later, the owner heard one of the dogs yelping as if it was scared or in pain. She hurried to the backyard and saw that one of her dogs, a 3-year-old Chihuahua, was missing. She then searched the backyard but could not locate her dog. She left the backyard and finally found her pet on her front doorstep with severe burns to one-third of its body. She quickly rushed the dog to get medical treatment and contacted police.

Castro said Friday afternoon that there were no suspects identified in the case and that the investigation continues.

"We've interviewed 10 people so far and have two more interviews," he said. "And we're following up on leads."