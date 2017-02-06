District 4-H Horse Show underway in Stephens County

DUNCAN - Bringing a rider and a horse into syncopation has been a primary goal since the Oklahoma 4-H Club began an equestrian program. Both the young rider and their mount need to be on the same page, stride by stride, hoping to become a unit of one.

A hundred members of the 4-H Southwest District will demonstrate how far they have progressed in efforts to become in sync during the annual show at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center.

"We're excited about how many entries we have this year. We requested over 100 stalls and we have them all filled, which means we have more than 100 kids participating,"said Kim Davis, who is the Southwest District specialist. "There are 20 counties in our district, from Oklahoma County and Roger Mills County down to Stephens and Jefferson counties.

"They will be competing to qualify to go on to the State Horse Show, which is, for the second year, being held at Lazy E Arena.

"We're excited to have the two facilities. Lazy E Arena is one of the best arenas and the State Show will be there June 22-24. We're also especially happy to have the District Show in Duncan.

"There are other nice facilities at other places in the district, but the Duncan arena is a very quality facility. The staff in Duncan is very good at hosting this event; they're very kid-friendly and they have plenty of space here. "We thank the Stephens County Commissioners and the staff at the Fair & Expo Center for hosting the show. They do a great job."

The three-day Southwest District competition began Thursday with speed events. There were also ranch classes, designed to teach members about day-to-day activities activities on a ranch, Western riding and English riding.

Today's action begins at 1 p.m., with classes such as pleasure riding, ranch horse riding and ranch horse trail.

There will be more speed events beginning at 5 p.m. today. "At 9 a.m. Saturday, we'll have training classes for 2-year-olds, a unique program involving four kids in halter, and Western pleasure riding," Davis said. "This is a difficult program in which the kids show perfection and expertise in partnership with their horses."