DHS rallies to back Special Olympians

When Special Olympics are staged this spring in Lawton and in Stillwater, athletes from Duncan High School will arrive supported by perhaps the largest fan base of any team from anywhere.

Their fellow students at Duncan High are proving it this week.

There are 20 student Special Olympians at Duncan High, but this week their "team" includes 952 the entire student body at DHS who are joining in fundraisers to cover travel costs and other expenses for their friends to compete.

A special week of fundraising has been a part of the culture at DHS for several years. Friendly competitions held between senior classes and other classes, and even between students and good-natured teachers, are organized along with other activities, like a carnival held Sunday at the high school gym, with money raised pitched in to support good causes. According to Student Government President Graham Cox, more than $100,000 has been raised over the past half a dozen years. Money has been contributed to local needs like a new temporary emergency shelter for children and to things like a van with a special wheelchair lift for a former DHS student.

This year, Graham said, the goal of what's come to be known as HALO Week (it stands for Helpful Attitudes Leading Others) is to raise at least $10,000, which would cover all of the expenses of all of the DHS Special Olympics athletes at regional competitions planned for April in Lawton and at the Oklahoma Special Olympic Games slated for May in Stillwater.