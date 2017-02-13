Despite wreck that took a leg from each Nowlin, they keep riding

MARLOW Randy and Kay Nowlin have been friends since they were children. Through the years they have enjoyed sharing activities from dune buggying to motorcycle riding. Their love has survived many happy times and some tragic times for more than 43 years.

A little less than two years ago it wasn't at all clear how their decades-old life together would turn out. While they were on a motorcyle ride, a truck veered into a group of 13 bikes, killing one rider and injuring six other people, including the Nowlins.

Decades ago, when Randy Nowlin got his very first driver's license, he drove from the Central High area to Marlow.

"The first time I came to town, I saw Kay's mother and she said, 'Kay is at home. Why don't you go see her?'" Randy said. "So I did. We dated for two years and then got married."

Kay Knowlin said she was 14 and Randy was 16 when they married.

Randy said he and Kay have a lot of things in common.

"Our families were both in construction, so we've been around each other our whole life," Randy said. "We've owned several different houses and worked on them together. We started out dune buggying and then we ride motorcycles together. We go to the lake together. Everything we've done we've done together as a family. We like going to the lake. We've had a ski boat and a houseboat."