DEQ wants public's help selecting license plates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Officials at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality want the public's help in selecting a design for new license plates.

The state will soon release environmental awareness specialty plates. Voting opened Monday on three possible designs and will continue through Jan. 19. Two winners will be announced Jan. 22.

The choices include the state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, flying over the western plains in a setting that looks strikingly similar to a lake among the Wichita Mountains; a grazing buffalo and a vivid sunset over a field of flowers.

Each specialty plate will cost $38, with $24 going to a program that provides funding to Oklahoma schools so they can work on environmentally focused projects.