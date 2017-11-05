Defense rests in murder trial of 63-year-old Blair man

ALTUS - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the murder trial of a 63-year-old Blair man in Jackson County District Court.

Terry Randal Drury is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 2016 shooting death of 53-year-old Jeffrey Mark Garrison, his son-in-law. Garrison's body was found alongside a county road about two miles south and 1 miles east of Blair. Drury turned himself in at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with a gun and told a dispatcher that he killed Garrison.

Garrison was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an official of the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.

Jurors were dismissed Wednesday after the defense rested its case and the state did not offer a rebuttal. The state had rested its case on Monday. The trial will resume Monday with juror instructions and closing arguments, followed by juror deliberations.

If convicted, Drury could face a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

The trial began April 24 with two days of juror selection followed by the start of testimony on April 26.