Defense to present case Monday

HOBART The state continued to present its case Friday for the third day of testimony to a Kiowa County jury in the trial of a 24-year-old Frederick woman charged in connection with the 2015 death of her infant son in Tillman County.

Kelly Lea Fairchild is charged with first-degree murder by permitting child abuse or first-degree murder by child abuse in connection with the Feb. 27, 2015, death of her 18-month-old son, Lane Fairchild.

Lane Fairchild was pronounced dead after being taken to the former Memorial Hospital and Physician Group in Frederick. The child was unresponsive and medical personnel were unsuccessful in resuscitating him. The state Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and determined the child had a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. He also had a bruised right ear and additional bruises on his forehead and the back of his head.

Kelly Fairchild's trial was moved from Tillman County to Kiowa County on a change of venue with an agreed order dated Feb. 15, according to court records. Testimony began Wednesday with opening statements following the selection of the jury.