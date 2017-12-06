Defense chief calls for base closures

WASHINGTON (AP) Aiming to succeed where his predecessors failed, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called on Congress Monday to allow the military services to shutter excess bases a move the Pentagon concludes will save billions of dollars but one that lawmakers have previously rejected.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, Mattis sought congressional approval to start a new round of base closings, previous rounds of which had been called Base Closure and Realignment or BRAC, in 2021. He said the department "currently has more infrastructure capacity than required for operations." That outlook won't change even if the service branches grow in size, he said.

Mattis estimated closing unneeded bases would save $10 billion over a five-year period and said that money could be used to acquire four nuclear submarines or dozens of jet fighters.

The GOP-led Congress rebuffed the Obama administration's requests to reduce the number of military bases. The Army and Air Force said they had vastly more space for training and basing troops than they need and trimming the surplus would generate savings that could be used to strengthen the military.

But lawmakers have refused to go along, questioning the data and the analysis the Pentagon used to make its argument for fewer facilities. Military installations are prized possessions in congressional districts.

The last round of BRACin 2005 led to troop gains at Fort Sill and left Altus Air Force Base with roughly the same force numbers.