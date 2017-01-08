Deceased Apache man identified

ANADARKO Police have identified the 64-year-old Apache man found dead inside a car Saturday afternoon.

"The person found inside the vehicle has been identified as Marciano Uribe Arellano, from Apache," said Police Chief Tracy Roles. "The Anadarko Police Department will continue to investigate the situation and will await the cause and manner of death to be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office."

Roles has said no visible signs of foul play were discovered at the scene.

Officers discovered Arellano shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday after the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of North East 2nd Street sent police to the scene. Arellano was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and officers called for an ambulance and began CPR, Roles said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Roles said that Arellano had a lengthy medical history.

Duncan police await ID

Duncan police are awaiting word from the state Medical Examiner as they continue to investigate the Sunday morning death of a woman hit by a train.

Lt. John Byers said officers have been gathering video and trying to piece together what they can about the incident. They are still awaiting completion of the autopsy and identification of the woman.