Debt collection attempt bewilders Fletcher woman

FLETCHER A former Caddo County resident dodged a legal bullet 15 years in the making Tuesday.

Now living in Fletcher, Joann-Marie Reed had no idea a bench warrant had been issued in her name on Feb. 28, 2002, for improperly disposed trash and littering. She had just moved from Cement and her two grandsons cleaned out her former home. She's not sure what happened, but the trash was discovered illegally dumped and authorities issued her a $150 citation after they found multiple documents with her name and information on them.

Because she had moved, the county citation never reached Reed, despite multiple attempts. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest for failure to pay the fine. That was the last it was heard of until the fine was turned over to the National Bureau of Collections Inc. a collection agency specializing in warrant collections for multiple Texas and Oklahoma counties.

Reed did not know of the bench warrant or the fact that it had been sold to a collection agency until she received a call Tuesday from the agency threatening further legal action and jail time if she didn't pay more than $500 the initial fine with interest and further collections costs.

"At 15 years, they come up with something like that," Reed said. "I couldn't believe it. I don't do that. I don't know who done it for certain, but I have a sneaking suspicion."

Reed reached out to her sister, Diane Harris, who lives in Las Vegas, for help. Harris was willing to help out her distraught sibling, but wanted to pursue other actions first.

"I couldn't believe they were wanting to collect on something like that from 15 years ago," she said. "It's ridiculous. I called the collection agency and they told me they wouldn't discuss it with me since I wasn't my sister. So I called the (Caddo County) District Attorney's Office and spoke to someone there about it.