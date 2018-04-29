Deadline near for tea in Duncan

DUNCAN Honored guests are being sought by the administrators at the Foreman Prairie House to join in a vintage spring tea at the historic home.

The Frank Lloyd Wright designed house at 814 W. Oak in Duncan will be decked out Saturday in it's best Proper English High Tea mode for the event, which will be held in two-hour settings between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"This will be a chance for grandmothers, mothers, daughters, friends and loved ones to take a break and enjoy a tradition of all things spring," said Laura McGouran, president of the Foreman House board of directors. "Our staff will be dressed in sumptuous spring finery with volunteers ready to provide luxurious service.

"Reservations will be taken through Tuesday, at a cost of $25 per person. That allows folks to enjoy themselves during a two-hour seating."

On the menu is a three-course High Tea, which includes seasonal fruit, tea sandwiches, handcrafted petite fours, British-style scones, local jam and Devonshire cream.

"Those attending can chose the perfect, steaming pot of tea for their table from three carefully curated selections, and support the Foreman House, which is the 'Crown Jewel' of Duncan," McGouran noted.