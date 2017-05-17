Deadline Friday for June 13 vote signup

Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the June 13 Medicine Park special election.

The election will be open to all registered United States citizens of at least 18 years of age who live in Medicine Park. Those who aren't registered, or who need to change their registration, can do so by stopping by the Comanche County Election Board office in room 206 at the Comanche County Courthouse, or by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday.

Medicine Park voters will go to the polls June 13 to decide whether to approve the implementation of a new tax on lodging services within the Medicine Park city limits.

Application forms are available at the court house and most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Forms are also available online at www.elections.ok.gov.