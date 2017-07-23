DUNCAN Cowpunchers relied on many different tools as they moved herds on the Chisholm Trail, and none was more important than rope, an implement with an ancient history.

Rope dates to prehistoric times; somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 B.C., the Egyptians were probably the first civilization to develop tools to make ropes. And long before the Chisholm Trail opened in 1867, ropes (or lassos or lariats) had become essential tools for cowboys.

"On a trail drive, you had to have people who knew how to rope, in case some of the cows got into a big wheat field," Cheyenne Budvarson said with a chuckle Saturday morning during the 2017 National Day of the Cowboy celebration at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

"Being able to use a rope was very important for the cowboys on the Chisholm Trail, and ropes are still important to modern cowboys."

Budvarson spent the day Saturday teaching youngsters how to throw a rope, which is a skill that has served the Heritage Center staff member well.

A native of Alberta, Canada, Budvarson used her roping talent to earn a college scholarship. She spent two years on the rodeo team at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus before transferring and graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

"I have dual citizenship," she noted. "When I was a little girl, my family had a ranch in New Mexico, but when we went to Alberta, we mainly raised horses.

"I came back (to the United States) on a rodeo scholarship, at Western Oklahoma and Southeastern. I did some barrel racing and breakaway roping, but my main event was goat tying."

Budvarson joined the staff at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in April, and it was only natural she would be in charge of the roping demonstrations and lessons during National Day of the Cowboy.

"I really enjoy doing this," she said. "The kids have a good time, and so do I. I've given roping lessons before and this has been a lot of fun."

"The first thing I try to teach the kids is how to build a loop in their right hand using a coil in their left hand. It's called a 'spoke.'

"The idea is to get enough room to get the rope out and get the tip down and make your arm an extension of the rope."