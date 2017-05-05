Day of Caring plans advancing in Duncan

DUNCAN - Fifteen Stephens County agencies and organizations will benefit from volunteer services as part of the annual Day of Caring, coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County, on May 12.

Seven of the agencies are part of the local United Way. Eight are other not-for-profit organizations.

"All suggested projects that are both timely and significant and our volunteers are eager to address each one," said Gina Flesher, chairman of the event.

Agencies to be assisted in this year's Day of Caring are Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Charis Pregnancy Center, Christians Concerned, Christian Helping Hands, Douglass East Side Senior Citizen Center, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Little Theatre, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Stephens County Historical Museum, Toy Shop of Duncan, Velma Senior Citizens Center, Women's Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.

Volunteers can contact United Way Administrative Assistant Helen Stewart or Executive Director Ed Darling at 580-255-3648 or at assistantunitedwayofsc.org.