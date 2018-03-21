Daughter pleads guilty in incest case

A second Duncan woman pleaded guilty and received a 10-year deferred sentence in a case involving a mother and daughter's marriage.

Misty Spann, 26, entered her guilty plea Tuesday in Stephens County District Court to the revised felony charge of attempting to obtain by false pretenses, court records indicate. She was first charged with incest, along with her biological mother in September 2016. Her sentence includes no less than 2 years of supervised probation.

The legal definition of false pretenses is the "false representations of material past or present facts, known by the wrongdoer to be false, and made with the intent to defraud a victim into passing title in property to the wrongdoer," according to free-dictionary.com.

Misty Spann originally pleaded guilty to the incest charge on Nov. 7, 2017, and received a 10-year deferred sentence. She applied to withdraw the plea eight days later.

The mother, Patricia Spann, 45, entered a guilty plea on March 13 to a count of incest, records indicate. Her sentence included being sent to the sex and violent offenders registration unit in addition to the sex offenders registry and she will have no less than three years of probation upon release.

The women married in March 2016 in Comanche County and Duncan police began investigating the couple's relationship in August 2016. It began with an investigation about children in the Spanns' Duncan house. An Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of their relationship and contacted police.