CTAC Artwalk still evolving in its 3rd year of existence

DUNCAN When Darcy Reeves drew up the format for a new event to become part of Duncan's Founders Day activities, she envisioned a five-year plan.

The executive director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council (CTAC) realized programing a new item called ArtWalk Duncan on the Founder's Day menu would take some time to evolve and Reeves was correct.

When the third ArtWalk is held Saturday in Fuqua Park, it will still be a work in progress.

Reeves' five-year plan was initiated in 2015, and in the aftermath, it was decided moving the ArtWalk to Fuqua Park would provide a better setting for the Walk and other activities CTAC wanted to program.

In addition to a new venue for ArtWalk, CTAC was linked with the Stephens County Historical Museum and its crowning of the Founders Day Queen, the Chisholm Trail Amateur Radio Club, the Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Founder's Day 5K/1 Mile Run.

The arts council also provided music during the day and the final concert in its CTAC Live series that evening.