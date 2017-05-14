Crowd views rods while munching on crawds

ELGIN - There was a large crowd looking at vintage automobiles and eating crawfish at the 14th annual Crawds 'n Rods fundraiser Saturday.

The event is an annual affair, complete with a midway consisting of rides and carnival goodies, that benefits the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department.

"We cook up approximately 4,000 pounds of crawdads a year," Jason Shaw, a volunteer firefighter with Elgin for 12 years, said. "All the funds go to the fire precaution program and school supply drive we host for the Elgin school students. We have had beautiful weather this year and we have had good attendance compared to the last two years. It was rainy two years ago, and it had just rained days before the event last year, so it was soggy and not a lot of attendance."

"We raised about $20,000 last year, including the car show entry fees and the vendor fees," Mike Baker, Fire Chief for the Elgin Department, said. "We have 25 volunteers and myself on the department and every one of them comes out to help with this event. We are appreciative of the help."

Marlean Hudson, of Lone Grove, was showing a 1934 Chevrolet pick up at the show.

"We have been showing the truck for seven or eight years," Hudson said. "The one we had before that was a 1937 model, but the engine blew on our way back from 'Cruisin' the Coast' in Mississippi several years ago.

"It's a family thing, showing vehicles, because my son, his girlfriend, and my granddaughter are showing vehicles at this event. My son's girlfriend has a 1968 Camaro she is displaying and my granddaughter is showing a 1966 Mustang. We all enjoy showing vehicles and traveling around."

David Stanley, of Comanche, has been showing cars for 20 years and has received three awards for his efforts.

"I am displaying my '64 Plymouth Fury today," he said. "It's all original and I redid the motor and the body myself. I enjoy cars and enjoy working on them."

Not all the vehicles on display were cars, however. A dune buggy with a miniature one in tow was displayed also.

"Restoring vehicles is a pastime of mine," David Durgin, of Indiahoma, said. "I've been showing for seven or eight years and have come home with 10 awards so far."

The pair of dune buggies shown on Saturday were bright blue and looked like they were ready to go find some sand.

Visitors were everywhere at the fundraiser, either looking at the cars, admiring them, or just wishing for a simpler time again. Eddie Akers, of Medicine Park, was one of those who enjoyed looking at the cars. He said that he comes to the event every year and looks forward to it year after year.