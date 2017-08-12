Crossing guard hurt by car, taken to ER

A crossing guard for Sullivan Village Elementary School was taken to the hospital after colliding with a vehicle Thursday morning.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said the man, whose name has not been released, and a Nissan Murano "collided into one another" when the man was working as a crossing guard around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast 38th Street and Elmhurst Lane.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, Jenkins said.