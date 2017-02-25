Crews battling wildfires in region

AMARILLO, Texas Crews are working to contain a wildfire that's burning in a rural area of the Texas Panhandle while firefighters in Oklahoma fought back several blazes that popped up on an unseasonably warm and windy day.

Forecasters had warned that the weather Thursday was ripe for "extremely critical" wildfire activity in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Multiple fires broke out but there are no reports of substantial damage or injuries.

In Texas, crews attacked a fire that had burned nearly 11 square miles in Oldham County in the Panhandle. Texas A&M Forest Service said early Friday that the blaze was 50 percent contained and that the fire's behavior "has moderated."

In Oklahoma, multiple fires broke out, and Oklahoma Army National Guard helicopters were dispatched to help battle the blazes.