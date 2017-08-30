Couple's gift to benefit Duncan students

DUNCAN - A Duncan couple, Jimmy and Kimberly Tilley, have made a major commitment to children of Duncan and their schools $500,000 to enhance local education in science, technology, engineering and math.

The Tilleys own and operate The Tilley Group, a collection of companies that serve the oil and gas industry, and they've met with success. Something as important that they'd like people to know, however, according to Jimmy Tilley, is that both he and his wife are products of schools in Stephens County. He was born and raised in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School in 1981. She was educated in Comanche, Marlow and Bray. So their gift, to be given $50,000 at a time annually over the next 10 years, is really just "payback" for all they learned in local schools and all of the opportunities they've enjoyed locally over the years.

'This is home'

"I've never lived anywhere else. This is home," Jimmy Tilley said. "We've been fortunate, and part of the reason for that is Duncan schools."

He said he was especially interested in helping schools to better prepare students to "figure things out" by utilizing science, technology, engineering and math. Kids well prepared in those areas not only will achieve success for themselves; they'll contribute to the local community's success in years to come.

"I've asked them to focus it on STEM to get kids ready to be problem solvers," Tilley said.