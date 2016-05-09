Couple tend memorial site near their home

Like most people in Duncan, Jane and Kenneth Massey never had a chance to meet Chris Lane.

But that hasn't prevented the Masseys from doing what they can to honor the memory of the young man from Australia who was shot to death three summers ago while jogging down Country Club Road in a usually quiet neighborhood near Duncan's northern edge.

In the days following that terrible Aug. 16, 2013, a memorial of flowers and items like a ball glove and cap and an Australian flag appeared near where Lane, a baseball player who had been attending college in Oklahoma, fell. Many Duncan residents, including Lane's girlfriend, Sarah Harper, and her family members spent time there, occasionally adding items or tending to the site. When Lane's parents came to Duncan from Australia, they mourned there.

A year or so ago, the Masseys bought the house on the property where the memorial stands. If they had any conversation at the time about whether to keep it, they said it was a very brief one. There was no question, Jane Massey said, that maintaining the meaningful tribute was the right thing to do.

Even now, the Masseys said people stop by the memorial fairly often to bring fresh flowers or to add things or take faded items away. Recently, someone brought a cross necklace with half of the cross missing. Presumably, they kept half for themselves to hold close in remembrance of Lane.