Couple faces charges after child injured

ALTUS - A young Altus couple, who police believe are responsible for critically injuring their 3-month-old child, has been returned to Altus after being apprehended by law enforcement authorities in Arizona this week.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said the investigation of the couple began last July after the child was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. Doctors there determined the injuries to the child a subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhaging, fractured vertebrae in the neck and ribs to be consistent with non-accidental trauma.

The suspects, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, were taken into custody in Mesa, Ariz., after arrest warrants were issued through the Jackson County District Court on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death. The suspects were being held at the Jackson County Jail on Friday with bonds set at $150,000 each.