County votes to rent padfoot compactor

Comanche County commissioners voted at their regular meeting Monday to rent an 84-foot padfoot compactor from C.L. Boyd using a state contract.

Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs opened one bid on a project to repair the roof of the Big Rock radio control building. It was in the amount of $5,750 from Williams & Son Construction Management LLC. Commissioners approved a motion by Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner to study the bid and make a decision at a later date.

In his report to the Comanche County Facilities Authority, Jail Administrator William Hobbs said that as of Friday the inmate count was 352, 278 male and 74 female. That is 69 more than its official capacity of 283. Currently there are 18 inmates ready to go to the state Department of Corrections, and 15 were transferred last week. Monday's jail count was 357.