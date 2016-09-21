County to partner again with tribe on Fletcher road work

Comanche County commissioners this week approved proposed plans for another project District 1 will complete in partnership with the Comanche Nation.

This one is to put a 3-inch asphalt overlay on a 1-mile stretch of North Drive (County Road East-West 1510) from U.S. 277 East to County Road North-South 2670, according to Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner. The Fletcher Fairgrounds and the Fletcher Fire Station are on the north side of the road, and a residential area is on the south side. Turner said it is probably the most heavily traveled road in that area and gets even more use than Fletcher's main street, Cole.

The plans are from the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Division of Transportation for the Southern Plains Region.

The Comanche Nation receives federal funds to do road-building projects, and it typically does one a year, Turner said. The Comanche Nation will pay an estimated $249,800 for materials, Turner's road crew will do some patching and the asphalt overlay itself will go out for bids.

District 1 will supply all the labor and the Comanche Nation will pay for all materials on a separate project approved by commissioners on Sept. 6. District 1 will partner with the Comanche Nation on chipping and sealing 2.8 miles of a county line road north of Fletcher that ties into a road out of Caddo County and will provide an oil-and-chip surface all the way to U.S. 277 and a half-mile beyond. The construction estimate for that project was $115,000.

Turner said the Comanche Nation has been a big asset to Comanche County on projects in both the eastern and western districts.