County commissioners give Elgin schools the go-ahead

Comanche County commissioners and the Comanche County Educational Facilities Authority took action Monday to enable Elgin Public Schools to incur up to $30 million in indebtedness to finance school improvements authorized by Elgin voters on March 7.

The vote was 687-422 in favor of a $36.9 million bond issue. Attorney Jeff Raley from the Floyd Law Firm in Norman explained that the educational facilities authority was formed several years ago to help the Elgin school system undertake a financing that has since been paid off. (Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner pointed out that the educational authority can be used by any other school district in the county for the same purpose.)

Lease revenue financing allows school districts that have passed a bond issue to get all their money up front so that they can build with current dollars and retire their debt with inflated dollars, thus saving taxpayer money, Raley said. They are special limited edition bonds, and there is no liability on the part of anyone other than the school district, he assured commissioners.

"The reason we have to do that is because the state constitution provides that cities, counties and school districts can't issue general obligation debt in any calendar year in excess of 10 percent of their net assessed valuation. There are very few school districts in the state large enough to be able to issue that much debt at one time to do their improvements," Raley said.